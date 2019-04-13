sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 13.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,362 Euro		-0,011
-2,98 %
WKN: A1T87E ISIN: CA33812R1091 Ticker-Symbol: 2FU 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FISSION URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISSION URANIUM CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,365
0,392
12.04.
0,364
0,393
12.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISSION URANIUM CORP
FISSION URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FISSION URANIUM CORP0,362-2,98 %