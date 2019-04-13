BinckBank N.V.: Supervisory director to step down

Amsterdam, 13 April 2019 - BinckBank announces that Ms C. van der Weerdt- Norder will step down as a member of the Supervisory board as of May 1st 2019. The resignation of the Supervisory director follows from the intended appointment as member of the executive board (CRO) at Triodos Bank on May 17th 2019. The resignation date of May 1st 2019 is earlier than as previously announced in connection with the public offer of Saxo Bank for BinckBank that she would resign as Supervisory director after the settlement of the offer.

BinckBank thanks Ms C. van der Weerdt - Norder for the dedication and commitment shown and wishes her success in her career.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2241596/884250.pdf)



