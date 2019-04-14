Post: Austrian Post and Grawe Banking Group have agreed to enter into a partnership to build up a focused financial services business in Austria. It is planned for Austrian Post to acquire 80% of Brüll Kallmus Bank AG, part of the Grawe Banking Group, by means of a capital increase and thus assume management control of the company. Subject to regulatory approval, Austrian Post will subsequently contribute about EUR 56m within the context of a capital increase. In this way, the legal foundation for creating an independent service offering will be created. Austrian Post expects start-up costs to arise over the first three years within the context of developing a new offering of financial services and positive earnings contributions afterwards.Österreichische Post: weekly ...

