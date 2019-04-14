Andritz: International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Hindalco Industries Ltd., India, to supply a new tension leveling line with an annual capacity of 100,000°tons and a new degreasing line with an annual capacity of 150,000 tons. Start-up is scheduled for spring 2021. Further, Andritz has received an order from Eldorado Brasil to supply a biomass handling system for their new Onça Pintada plant in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.Andritz: weekly performance: 2.49% Kapsch: In a public tender, Kapsch TrafficCom and its partner Evocon were selected to provide the comprehensive urban mobility management solution EcoTrafiXTM for the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The contract was ...

