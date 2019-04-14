sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe: presentation connection details (Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon - First Quarter 2019 Revenue)

INVITATION

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon

First Quarter 2019 Revenue

Conference Call & Webcast

Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Monday, April 15, 2019 at 08:00 AM (Paris time - CET)
Confirmation Code: 9228502
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2588

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56)

Monday, April 15, 2019 at 02:00 PM (Paris time - CET)
Confirmation Code: 2433845
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2588

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9)

**************

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Code Presentation 08:00 AM: 9228502

Replay Code Presentation 02:00 PM: 2433845

France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

USA: +1 719 457 0820



