Publicis Groupe: presentation connection details (Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon - First Quarter 2019 Revenue)

INVITATION

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon

First Quarter 2019 Revenue

Conference Call & Webcast

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Monday, April 15, 2019 at 08:00 AM (Paris time - CET)

Confirmation Code: 9228502

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 323 794 2588

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56)

Monday, April 15, 2019 at 02:00 PM (Paris time - CET)

Confirmation Code: 2433845

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 323 794 2588

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9)

**************

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Code Presentation 08:00 AM: 9228502

Replay Code Presentation 02:00 PM: 2433845

France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

USA: +1 719 457 0820

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

