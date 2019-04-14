Publicis Groupe: presentation connection details (Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon - First Quarter 2019 Revenue)

INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Publicis Groupe to acquire Epsilon
First Quarter 2019 Revenue
Conference Call & Webcast
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Monday, April 15, 2019 at 08:00 AM (Paris time - CET)
Confirmation Code: 9228502
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2588
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/phnm2u56)
Monday, April 15, 2019 at 02:00 PM (Paris time - CET)
Confirmation Code: 2433845
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2588
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9trfoay9)
**************
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Code Presentation 08:00 AM: 9228502
Replay Code Presentation 02:00 PM: 2433845
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
USA: +1 719 457 0820
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire