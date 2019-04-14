SW Umwelttechnik: With a 26% increase in sales to Euro 77.4 mn and excellent earnings, the financial year 2018 is the most successful in the history of Austrian stock listed concrete elements producer SW Umwelttechnik . EBIT doubled to Euro 7.5 mn (previous year: EUR 3.7 million). "We are pleased about the excellent result that we achieved in 2018," says Klaus Einfalt, member of the SW Umwelttechnik board. "With the consistent implementation of our strategies and a high level of commitment, we have been able to exploit and exploit the extremely good market situation in Eastern Europe." In Hungary, in particular, there was a real building boom in the building construction sector, which also developed very well in Romania. In addition, more public road projects were awarded, which also ...

