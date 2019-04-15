PayDex: Obtained the SEC filing, Vtoken is back to New York Times Square again

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2019 /Recently, the world's leading decentralized exchange, Vtoken obtained the SEC filing from the United States Treasury Department, which received high attention, and then appeared on the giant display screen of NASDAQ in New York Times Square. It is understood that since March Vtoken has got intensive coverage from the global media, it has once again become the focus of the industry.

"We hope to contribute to the construction of blockchain and the digital asset ecology through this ranking." Mark, Chief Adviser of Vtoken Asia Pacific Region and Chief Strategy Officer of Exchange Trading, introduced that Vtoken was selected and appeared in New York Times Square for the second time, which is the support and recognition of users for the continuous exploration and innovation of Vtoken in the field of blockchain and the affirmation of the world for the development of Vtoken in the field of digital currency. After the SEC filing, through the "window of the world", Vtoken will provide revolutionary decentralized digital financial services for people around the world.

"The birth of blockchain was legendary, and it has triggered a series of products: digital currency, smart contracts, distributed governance, and others, which have inspired financial and social changes in the global field." Due to the characteristics of disintermediation, openness, non-tampering, and programmability, blockchain has attracted the attention of Wall Street in the United States. In just a few years, the venture capital of the top 10 leading start ups in the field of blockchain in the United States alone have exceeded billions of dollars in value, and China is also experiencing the blockchain revolution. As the world's largest decentralized exchange, Vtoken leads the trend in the application field of blockchain technology.

Decentralized trading community and global quality public chain incubators, the complete underlying chain technology development and industry application development capabilities, international top team creates a clear logic of the value of growth and return on investment, they jointly created a Vtoken exchange, VPC Platform coins, and Paydex digital payment as the core, a systematic application ecosystem including receiving, transfers, fiat transactions, top ups, withdraws, currency votes, STO gateways, crowd funding, finance, public welfare, games, and shopping malls. Among them, the planning of a shopping mall, V capital, V finance, V public welfare, and V game indicates the direction for the future.

In the future, Vtoken will make every effort to create decentralized exchanges and digital asset security stewards for global users, realize the innovation of ecosystem, and meet all demands and infinite imagination of users in the blockchain ecosystem. The NASDAQ screen, which represents success and wealth, has always been the show field of the world's top companies. Vtoken takes this opportunity to realize brand endorsement and will accumulate more high-quality resources and a large number of loyal users for future ecological improvement.





