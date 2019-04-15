sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

763,00 Euro		+9,00
+1,19 %
WKN: A117LR ISIN: CH0244017502 Ticker-Symbol: HNX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONZZETA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONZZETA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
765,50
785,00
08:02
15.04.2019 | 07:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Conzzeta: Expected slowdown compared to strong previous-year quarter

  • Interim information as of the end of Q1 2019
  • Expected slowdown compared to strong previous-year quarter

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / The Conzzeta Group (SIX:CON) posted net revenue of CHF 394.4 million over the first 3 months of 2019, 8.4% less than in the strong first quarter last year. Adjusted for currency translation effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, revenue fell by 9.1%. For continuing operations, i.e. without the Glass Processing segment divested as of March 31, 2019, revenue fell by 6.3%. Order intake in the Sheet Metal Processing segment came to CHF 222.2 million, which was an 8.0% drop compared to last year.

CHF m3M 20193M 2018Chg. in %
Group net revenue394.4430.6-8.4
comparable1 -9.1
Continuing operations
Sheet Metal Processing order intake222.2241.5-8.0
Net revenue372.1397.0-6.3
Sheet Metal Processing207.9224.4-7.4
Chemical Specialties93.5102.3-8.6
Outdoor70.870.6+0.3

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

For the continuing operations, net revenue varied regionally in a more demanding market environment, with lower revenues in Asia and Europe contrasting with growth in America. In the Sheet Metal Processing segment, order intake in America and Asia came in below the previous year's figures, with Asia bouncing back toward the end of the quarter. In Europe, order intake rose.

Overall, business trends in the first quarter were in line with the outlook provided for 2019, with flat revenue for continuing operations. They reflect the base effect of the exceptionally strong first quarter last year in all segments.

The substantial capital gain for the first half of 2019 communicated with the sale of the Glass Processing segment on April 1 is currently estimated at CHF 28 to 31 million.

Notes

Further information can be found at www.conzzeta.com.
Annual Report online: report.conzzeta.com.

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,200 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Outdoor segments. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

SOURCE: Conzzeta



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541964/Conzzeta-Expected-slowdown-compared-to-strong-previous-year-quarter


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE