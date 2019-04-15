Integration of EOSapps surgical planning solutions into the operating room

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today introduces EOSlink, the company's new solution enabling the seamless integration of its EOSapps pre-operative surgical planning software with intra-operative surgical solutions, such as navigation devices, robotics-based systems and custom spinal rod solutions.

EOSapps is EOS imaging's suite of web-based 3D surgical planning software for spine, total hip, and total knee surgeries. EOSapps utilizes full body, low dose 2D/3D images in weight-bearing standing and sitting positions, taking into consideration unique patient specific factors critical to a successful surgical outcome. EOSlink will bring EOS imaging's powerful surgical planning tools into the operating room with secure data transfer to deliver seamless integration with existing intra-operative execution systems.

"With the launch of EOSlink, we are adding the next building block to our evolving portfolio of orthopedic hardware, software, and service solutions. EOSlink will provide our customers with the ability to seamlessly transfer their patient specific Spine, Hip, or Knee EOSapps surgical plan directly into the OR for execution which is something we are excited to bring to market," stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS. "With the addition of EOSlink, our offering encompasses the full patient care pathway from diagnosis and surgical planning to OR execution and post-operative control. We believe this unique solution will drive efficiencies across the care pathway that will ultimately help improve patient outcomes."

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a unique innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 EOS installations in more than 30 countries including the United States, Japan, China and the European Union, that delivers more than one million patient exams every year. EOS imaging reported 2018 Fiscal Year revenues of €35.3 million.

