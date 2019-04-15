Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 16:00 hours at the Company's headquarters in Conrad Mohrs veg 29, Bergen, Norway.
Attached please find notice of the General Meeting. The notice will also be available at Odfjell.com.
Contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: +47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: investor.relations@odfjell.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
