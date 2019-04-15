sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,97 Euro		+0,011
+0,35 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL SE A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ODFJELL SE A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,974
3,035
09:49
15.04.2019 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 16:00 hours at the Company's headquarters in Conrad Mohrs veg 29, Bergen, Norway.

Attached please find notice of the General Meeting. The notice will also be available at Odfjell.com.

Contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: +47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: investor.relations@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019_Odfjell SE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6862d6c-99ca-445f-87d5-1d96138f6516)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)