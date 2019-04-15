sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,215 Euro		+0,45
+3,82 %
WKN: A2AJP8 ISIN: SE0008321293 Ticker-Symbol: NJBC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,802
12,021
09:47
15.04.2019 | 08:17
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NIBE Industrier AB: Publication of NIBE's Annual Report for 2018

NIBE's Annual Report for 2018 is now available on the website, www.nibe.com.

The complete annual report is sent to all shareholders who have informed the company that they wish to receive written information.


This information is information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Benny Torstensson, Information Manager at 08:00 (C.E.T.) on 15 April 2019.




Benny Torstensson Information Manager, Tel. +46 (0)433 - 73 000

Attachment

  • 2019Pressrelease NIBEs årsredovisning klar ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6dc954b1-a966-4fcc-a592-feee6de62ff1)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)