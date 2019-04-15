LatentBridge, the groundbreaking intelligent automation firm, launches Albai, its new cloud-based platform, offering clients both a managed service and a pay-as-you-go option - thereby making automation far more attainable.

By integrating best-of breed RPA, analytics, AI and proprietary tools, Albai ensures that for the first time, firms can quickly build sustainable intelligent automation solutions at an affordable price, without heavy IT or time investments.

In addition to its uniquely flexible commercial model, LatentBridge's Albai provides its clients with

This means clients' business processes can be automated in an agile, scalable and accelerated manner. Consequently, they can deliver their mission-critical KPIs Customer Experience, speed, productivity and adaptability more quickly, and with ease and confidence.

"Automation is key to the success of a firm, perhaps even its survival. With LatentBridge's Albai, clients get an easily accessible platform that cuts through historic challenges and compromises to deliver their automation goals. Albai offers a compelling automation with AI and analytics already built in" said Carl Booth, CTO at LatentBridge.

About LatentBridge

LatentBridge is a global intelligent automation advisory, implementation and managed services firm. It helps clients deliver their mission-critical KPIs Customer Experience, speed, productivity and adaptability by practical application of AI and RPA technology.

As automation experts with a rich track record of success, LatentBridge provides tailored, vendor-independent automation solutions that meets client-specific needs; helps select and implement the best automation tools for each client; and where appropriate, provides an easily-accessible managed service.

For more information, visit www.latentbridge.com and follow us on twitter @latentbridge or LinkedIn latentbridge

