RosaceaNoFilter: Online Influencers Take the Lead in Raising Rosacea Awareness in Galderma's Empowering Rosacea Awareness Month Social Media Campaign

As part of its ongoing commitment to raising awareness of rosacea and the hidden burden of the disease, Galderma is collaborating with top social media influencers this Rosacea Awareness Month, to encourage people with rosacea to speak up and share experiences of the beyond the visible impact of living with this distressing skin disease

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its Rosacea: Beyond the visible disease awareness campaign, Galderma is uniting with top rosacea influencers to launch an empowering social media awareness movement during Rosacea Awareness Month (April): RosaceaNoFilter.

Led by popular online influencers with the aim of continuing conversation about the true burden of rosacea, RosaceaNoFilter is encouraging those with rosacea to share their personal experiences of living with the skin disease in the form of 'selfie' posts on social media, and to feel empowered to speak up about the beyond the visible impact.

Online influencer and campaign ambassador Lex Gillies (@TalontedLex) says: "For many people, myself included, rosacea is more than just a visible skin disease - it is a constant daily struggle. The very visible nature of rosacea means that we often feel self-conscious and are aware of the judgements of others, which can feel very isolating. This is why we need to bring people together, and Rosacea Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to connect the rosacea community and use our unified voice to raise awareness, break the stigma, and educate people about the hidden realities of this disease."

The true extent of the psychosocial burden of rosacea - a skin disease affecting an estimated 415 million people worldwide1 - was explored in an expert-authored report titled Rosacea: Beyond the visible, published in 2018. Approximately 82% of people surveyed felt their rosacea is not fully controlled, and over half of those in active employment (55%) said that it impacted their work productivity. About 86% admitted to substantially changing their behavior to avoid triggered flare ups, as a result experiencing a strain on their everyday lives.2

"We should be proud to share our no filter experiences of living with rosacea," says Lex, "By posting our RosaceaNoFilter selfies, we can inspire others to be open and speak out about the true challenges we face with rosacea, as well as sharing useful hints and tips to support each other."

As part of its continued commitment to understanding rosacea and its impact beyond visible symptoms, Galderma further explored rosacea burden in recent 'online community' research involving over 130 people with rosacea and their spouses, spanning 4 countries. Insights from the research suggested that many people with rosacea may not be reconsulting with a healthcare professional after losing faith due to previous negative experiences with prescribed medications or even their dermatologist. As a result, many resort to adopting a short-term approach to treatment, choosing to self-treat with over-the-counter skincare products when flare-ups occur, rather than seeking advice from medical professionals.

Rosacea experts are encouraging people to talk about the true personal burden with their healthcare professional. "During your next rosacea consultation, do not be afraid to bring up the burden you may be facing," says Dr Melinda Gooderham, Medical Director, SKIN Centre for Dermatology and Assistant Professor, Queen's University, Ontario, Canada, "Let us know about the emotional impact this skin disease is having in your daily life, not just the visible features. We are here to listen to your concerns, support and come up with the best treatment plan to address these concerns. Rosacea goes beyond what is visible on the skin."

"Galderma is committed to gathering insights that enable us to tailor our approach to better support the needs of those patients with rosacea and help improve clinical outcomes in this often under-prioritized disease area," says Kamel Chaouche MD PhD, Head of Global Medical Affairs Rx SIG, Galderma Nestlé Skin Health, "Rosacea Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to build on the momentum of our Rosacea: Beyond the visible campaign and encourage even more people with rosacea to find their voice and share their experiences."

References:

Gether L, Overgaard LK, Egeberg A, Thyssen JP. Incidence and Prevalence of Rosacea: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Br J Dermatol 2018 Feb 25. https://doi.org/10.1111/bjd.16481. Rosacea: Beyond the visible online report. Available at: http://hosted.bmj.com/rosaceabeyondthevisible. Last accessed: April 2019 .

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, permanent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

About Rosacea:Beyond the visible

Rosacea: Beyond the visible is a global disease awareness campaign, launched in June 2018 by Galderma. The campaign was initially launched to raise awareness of the results of a global market research study involving >700 people with rosacea and >550 physicians, investigating the true burden of rosacea. An expert-authored Rosacea: Beyond the visible report of the findings was released. The campaign has a dedicated Twitter @Beyond_visible and YouTube channel, as well as a Rosacea: Beyond the visible Instagram channel (@Rosacea_beyondthevisible) as of April 2019, through which information is shared and those with rosacea and HCPs are encouraged to participate in conversations about the reality of living with this skin disease.

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com.

