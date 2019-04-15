Nobu Hospitality To Launch In London West End Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Opening 2020

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the globally established lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce the launch of its London West End hotel.

Expected to open in spring 2020, Nobu Hotel is set in Portman Square W1, steps from Mayfair's vibrant restaurants and independent boutiques and on the edge of Soho's world-famous theatres in the heart of London's West End. The 239-guest rooms and suites, together with a Nobu restaurant, ballroom and meeting facilities are being conceptualized by London-based architecture and interior design firm, David Collins Studio, in conjunction with Make Architects.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is owned by London + Regional Hotels and is their third collaboration with Nobu Hospitality including Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Restaurant Monte Carlo.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality says, "We are truly proud to announce the launch of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, with our trusted partners, London + Regional Hotels. This will be our third Nobu destination together with London + Regional Hotels and sets another stage for creating memorable experiences around food and hospitality. 2019 is an exciting year of Nobu Hotel openings - from Barcelona, Los Cabos, to Chicago."

About Nobu Hotels:

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, and Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Hotel Palo Alto opened in 2017, Nobu Hotel Marbella opened in 2018 and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos recently opened in 2019. Nobu Hotels are in development for Barcelona, Riyadh, Chicago, Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta, Tel Aviv and Warsaw. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline. www.nobuhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram @NobuHotels

For more information on Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, please visit www.london-portman.nobuhotels.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871371/Nobu_Hospitality_Video.mp4