Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

15 April 2019

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Notice of Full Year Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Full Year results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

There will be a presentation for analysts and investors on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.



