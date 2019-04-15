Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results
London, April 12
15 April 2019
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
Notice of Full Year Results
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Full Year results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Tuesday 21 May 2019.
There will be a presentation for analysts and investors on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.
