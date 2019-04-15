sprite-preloader
15.04.2019 | 10:01
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

PR Newswire

London, April 12

15 April 2019

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Notice of Full Year Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Full Year results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

There will be a presentation for analysts and investors on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.


For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla/Methuselah Tanyanyiwa
schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000


© 2019 PR Newswire