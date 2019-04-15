With Narendra Modi being tipped to triumph again in the current Indian elections, Indian solar capacity is expected to grow robustly, at 15.3% per year, on the back of continued strong government support.From pv magazine India. Indian solar power capacity will grow robustly at an annual average rate of 15.3% to reach 105.9 GW by 2028, up from 26 GW in 2018 - according to the latest report from Fitch Solutions Macro Research, a unit of Fitch Group. "Our view is underpinned by continued strong government support for the solar sector, including aggressive growth targets, a large number of capacity ...

