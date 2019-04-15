Once again, Carr's diversified model has enabled it to deliver profit growth despite well-publicised issues in the UK agriculture sector. Pre-exceptional PBT grew by 4.5% to £11.4m as a flat result from the Agriculture division was enhanced by a year-on-year performance improvement in Engineering. Group H119 revenues rose by 3.0% year-on-year to £206.2m, reflecting commodity price inflation and sales from Animax, which was acquired in September 2018. Noting this resilience, we leave our estimates and valuation unchanged.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...