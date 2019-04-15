Clal Biotechnology Industries' (CBI's) portfolio of investments continues to advance on multiple fronts. MediWound recently reported positive top-line data from its US Phase III study of NexoBrid, and if all goes according to plan, the company expects to file a BLA application with the FDA in H219. Additionally, according to Gamida Cell, its cash balance should provide a runway through March 2020, which is roughly in line with company expectations for delivering top-line NiCord Phase III data.

