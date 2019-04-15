FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration





15 April 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, FirstGroup plc announces that Non-Executive Director Steve Gunning will become Chief Financial Officer of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG) following IAG's annual general meeting in June 2019.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

