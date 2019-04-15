Equashield and Leaf Medical Ltd Expand Partnership to Improve Hospital Worker Safety in the United Kingdom

Equashield's expansion to the UK highlights the company's commitment to increasing safety measures for hazardous drug handlers across the globe

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield (http://www.equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, announced today an expansion of its exclusive partnership with Leaf Medical LTD to distribute its manual and automated Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) solutions for the safe compounding and administration of hazardous drugs.

"UK hospitals are facing a rise in demand for chemotherapy drugs, Aceptic Compounding Units (ACU's) operating at full capacity and there is an increase in dependency on outsourced compounding," said Aidan O'Reilly, Managing Director of Leaf Medical Ltd. "Through automation and robotics, Equashield products can increase the output of ACUs, free up resources to cover other ACU tasks and reduce reliance on outsourcing, while also assisting in the protection of hospital staff who risk dangerous exposure to hazardous drugs."

"Leaf Medical Ltd. have proven themselves as strong partners for us in our work together in Ireland, so it was natural to expand our relationship with the Leaf Medical team, who are regional experts," said Adi Shor, VP of Sales ROW for Equashield. "Working together, we believe that Equashield CSTDs can significantly reduce hazardous drug contamination within the UK, improving safety in hospitals and cater to the ever-changing demands of the UK market."

Since partnering with Equashield in 2015, Leaf Medical has gained approximately 15 percent of the current market share in the Republic of Ireland, which is expected to rise to an estimated 30 percent in the coming 12-18 months. Leaf Medical's expertise and local network will be crucial to ensuring the successful expansion of Equashield products into the UK market. This growth will be jumpstarted with the launch of four site trials later this year.

About Leaf Medical Ltd

At Leaf Medical, we intend to lead the market by staying on the cutting-edge with up-to- the-minute product offerings. We work with our clients to bring creative solutions to individual situations. The Leaf Medical multi-disciplinary team has unique knowledge and expertise in each product area.

Our team pay careful attention to trends in evolving and emerging medical technologies, and we participate in a wide range of industry associations, conventions, and lectures. Our network within the industry allows us to source new applications and products speedily - which is why we can always bring a fresh perspective when discussing customer needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.leafmedicallimited.com/

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD II is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

For more information: http://www.equashield.com

