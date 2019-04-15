Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 April to 12 April 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|08/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90,0563
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|09/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89,4403
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|10/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|88,7221
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|11/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89,7959
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|12/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|92,1274
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15,000
|90,0284
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
