In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 April to 12 April 2019

code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 08/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90,0563 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 09/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89,4403 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 10/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 88,7221 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 11/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89,7959 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 12/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 92,1274 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 90,0284

