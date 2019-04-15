SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January - March 2019 interim results briefing

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 15 APRIL 2019 13.00 EET



Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January - March 2019 interim results briefing

SRV Group Plc will publish its January - March 2019 interim report on Friday, 26 April 2019 approximately at 12.00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors .

A conference for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media will be held on the same day starting at 13.00 EET at the Living Lab, address Kaasutehtaankatu 1, 00540 Helsinki. The event will be held in Finnish and hosted by CEO Juha Pekka Ojala and CFO Ilkka Pitkänen.

Attendees are kindly requested to confirm their participation by email to viestinta@srv.fi latest on Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

A live webcast of the conference will begin at 13.00 EET, available through the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors .

After the event, you are welcome to explore the Living Lab test environment that presents the REDI project, Kalasatama area and Kalasatama Towers to be constructed.

Arrival instructions

Living Lab is located at Kaasutehtaankatu 1, Helsinki in Building 6, on the 3rd floor. By car, the easiest route to Suvilahti is via Sörnäisten Rantatie 22 or Parrukatu 4. Living Lab is within walking distance of the Kalasatama metro station.

Welcome!





For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Johanna Ylitalo, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 40 510 8604, johanna.ylitalo@srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

