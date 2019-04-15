NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Appoints Chief Technology Officer

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NMTC), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced the hiring of Steve Mertens as Chief Technology Officer.

"As we transition from a development-stage company to a commercial entity, I'm looking forward to having Steve as part of our team," said NeuroOne's President and CEO Dave Rosa. "His expertise in medical device development, operations, and quality assurance will be invaluable for us as we further advance our product initiatives."

Prior to joining NeuroOne, Mertens was Sr. Vice President of R&D and Operations at Nuvaira, a privately held lung denervation company developing minimally invasive products for obstructive lung diseases. Before that, Mertens was a Senior Vice President of Research and Development for Boston Scientific, where he guided a wide range of technologies through product development for the cardiology, electrophysiology, and peripheral vascular markets. Mertens began his medical device career working in engineering, quality control, and manufacturing roles at SciMed Life Sciences. Mertens holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

"I am excited to join NeuroOne Medical Technologies team," Mertens said. "I believe our technologies have the potential to become the new gold standard for managing patients worldwide suffering from a variety of neurological conditions."

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremors and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs.

Contact:

Dave Rosa

Chief Executive Officer

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

daver@neurooneinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, the use of electrode technology in artificial intelligence and bioelectronics applications, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval, commercialization of the technology, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including our ability to raise additional funds, uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology, our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products, clinical trial patient enrollment, the results of clinical trials, future competition, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541768/NeuroOne-Medical-Technologies-Corporation-Appoints-Chief-Technology-Officer