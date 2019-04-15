ReloQuest Inc. Shortlisted for Best Technological Innovation and Best Serviced Apartment Country/Specialist Provider at 2019 Relocate Global Awards in the UK

SUNRISE, Florida, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., is delighted to have been shortlisted by Relocate Global in two categories; Best Serviced Apartment Country/Specialist Provider, and Best Technological Innovation, Corporate Support.

The 2019 award presentation will explore some of the challenges facing companies in 2019 and beyond, addressing how harnessing innovation and creativity can take organizations of all sizes to the next level. This year's Gala Awards will be at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO stated, "Having won the award for Best Technological Innovation in 2018, we are thrilled to be recognized by Relocate Global for a second consecutive year. With rapid changes in our industry, we continue to enhance our business solution by providing new features and technology firsts that meet our clients' diverse needs."

As global business and legislative environments are changing, Global Mobility is also evolving. Business intelligence reporting is essential in today's world to successfully deploy assignees. ReloQuest is a forward-looking and reflective technology that provides an overall view of the business, budget variance, predictive trends, consumer behavior, average rates, reservations booked and more--identifying strategic direction, and impacting yield management.

Benefits include 30% cost savings to Clients, Assignees, Suppliers, TMC's and RMC's. Up to 80% increases in efficiency are reported. ReloQuest handles data processing that isn't possible for a human, allowing HR, relocation and hospitality professionals the time to provide a more personal human experience.

ReloQuest is the only enterprise and self-service B2E solution that connects companies and employees directly to local professionally managed temporary accommodations, serviced apartments and hotels around the world. Relocation and Travel Professionals can interact with clients/assignees via with the organizational options available to book, modify or cancel reservations based on role permissions. Users can adhere to compliance and policy as required by their organizations.

ReloQuest is agnostic to which housing options are selected, therefore providing a truly transparent marketplace. This allows employees to receive the largest selection of options at the best rates available. https://www.reloquest.com/rq-supplier-network.php

ReloQuest technology is an independent, unbiased, fully transparent business solution supporting relocation and international assignments for clients and individuals in need of sourcing temporary housing, serviced apartments and hotels, worldwide.

