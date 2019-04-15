The ONS Appoints the Adecco Group UK&I to Staff the 2021 Census Team

LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group UK&I (ISIN: CH0012138605) today announces that it has been awarded a £45m contract by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to provide recruitment and HR services for the 2021 Census.

Providing an integrated service Adecco Corporate, part of the Adecco Group UK&I, will play a pivotal role in the staffing of the 2019 Census Rehearsal and Census Coverage Survey, the 2020 Address Check, 2021 Census, and the 2021 Census Coverage Survey.

The agreement includes a wide range of Adecco Corporate's services for the coming census including the delivery of recruitment, payroll, HR, training and support to the Census Field Force and management teams.

Niki Turner-Harding, Head of Adecco Corporate UK&I, comments: "The census is a fundamental tool in the government's decision-making process - a key part of planning for the future of the nation. We are therefore very excited to be working with the ONS to support them with their HR-needs during this significant period. There are many things that need to happen behind the scenes to ensure the national count of all people and households runs smoothly, and we're proud to have been chosen to take care of the recruitment and HR services for those that ultimately make the census a possibility."

Taking place since 1801, the census requires every household in England and Wales to answer questions about the home and people within it. This historic count of all people and households is then used for the production of a source of consistent and comparable information about the population - as well as underpinning the allocation of government spending each year.

The Office for National Statistics is the UK's largest independent producer of official statistics. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.