Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: Ethan Allen Announces Date for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DANBURY, CT-April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE:ETH) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5 p.m. eastern time to discuss its business and financial highlights. The analyst conference call will be webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page at http://www.ethanallen.com/investors (http://www.ethanallen.com/investors). To access the conference call, dial 844-822-0103 (or 614-999-9166 for international callers), and enter conference ID 5867925. For those unable to listen live, the call will be archived on the Company's website for at least 60 days.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy-five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

ir@ethanallen.com





