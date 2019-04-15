Orège's FY18 results showed a significant revenue pick-up (six times restated 2017 revenues), with EBITDA and net income marginally ahead of our forecasts. The ytd ramp-up in orders implies that Orège is on track to reach our FY19 forecast of €6.3m revenues (2.8x FY18 revenues). The current share price is close to our bear case, which skews risk significantly to the upside in our view. Key share price catalysts are the continued ramp-up in orders and successful completion of the capital increase required by the end of 2019.

