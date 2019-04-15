PayPal VP Unveils How to Create a Customer-first Mindset across the Organisation at the 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Annual event to take place at Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin, on 4-6, June 2019

SANTA CLARA, California, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annette Hickey, Vice President, EMEA Customer Solutions,Dublin Site Lead, PayPal, and Dawn Cronogue, Contact Centre Director, Brakes Group, will share their expertise on creating a first-class customer experience, powered across the organisation, at Europe's premier customer contact event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870652/Frost_Sullivan_Customer_Experience.jpg

To register for the 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange or to view the event agenda, please visit: https://www.customercontacteu.com/

Hickey will present the opening keynote, Delivering the Kind of Customer Experience that Adds Customer Value and Brings Business Benefits. She will discuss why it is critical for a customer-centric strategy to be integrated into not only the service organisation but across the entire enterprise. She will share PayPal's journey and lessons learned in creating effortless customer experiences and explain how organisations can take charge of a customer-first vision and empower teams to surpass customer expectations.

In her keynote presentation, "Bring Your Human to Work"-The Advisor Experience as a Force for Innovation and Creativity, Cronogue will provide a fresh perspective on why people-not technology-are the real force for innovation and creativity. Her session will look at how leaders can ensure they activate the true power of their people to become advisors who foster a winning customer experience. She will provide practical ways to create a new customer-focused organisational environment that leads to better results.

The 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from dynamic collaboration zones fostering transformational thinking as well as numerous networking opportunities with customer contact industry peers.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to leverage the latest customer service thinking for competitive advantage. For additional information, please email events.us@frost.com or contact Alan Bowman at +44 1865 398 644.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P: +1 210 348 10 12

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com