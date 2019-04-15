Ananda Developments Plc - hapac Update

15 April 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Update

The directors of Ananda Developments Plc (NEX:ANA) are pleased to provide shareholders with the following update.

hapac

Ananda owns 15% of LHT, the 100% owner of hapac, a technology for inhaling medicinal cannabis.

As previously announced, the hapac product was launched in Milan, Italy over the Christmas and New Year period 2018/2019. Since the last update in March:

hapac continues to be sold in 6 stores in Italy

continues to be sold in 6 stores in rates of sale are positive and customer feedback sessions are ongoing to ensure the product experience and mix is optimised

hapac will be released in a wider range of CBD content and two new flavours in the coming weeks

Further information on the hapac product can be found at http://hapac.tech.

The Board has been reviewing several investment opportunities which have the potential to significantly increase in value for the benefit of Shareholders. The Company looks forward to providing an update in due course.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS-

Notes to editors

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are either progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.