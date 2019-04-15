Glass Filled Nylon Market Worth $10.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Glass Filled Nylon Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66),End Use Industry(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial), Manufacturing Process(Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding), Glass Filling and Region Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Glass Filled Nylon Market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2019 to USD 10.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The glass filled nylon market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from industries such as industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Glass filled nylon provides various superior properties such as high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25070558

Browse in-depth TOC on "Glass Filled Nylon Market"

90 - Tables

50 - Figures

121 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/glass-filled-nylon-market-25070558.html

The automotive end-use segment accounted for the largest share of the glass filled nylon market in 2019.

Automotive is an important end-use industry segment of the glass filled nylon market. Glass filled nylon is an ideal solution for vehicle weight reduction. It is fast replacing metal parts in the automotive industry due to the ease of mass production as well as ease in molding it. Polyamides are also cheaper in unit cost in comparison to metals, which make them an economic alternative. Glass filled nylon is used in applications such as automotive engine covers, parts inside the engine compartment, and under the bonnet of cars.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=25070558

Polyamide 6 is the most widely used glass filled nylon.

Polyamide 6 is the most widely used polymer in the making of glass filled nylon. In terms of value and volume, polyamide 6 is the most widely used glass filled nylon due to its easy availability and low price. It also offers superior properties such as good tensile strength, high mechanical strength, and chemical resistance. These properties make polyamide 6 based glass filled nylon suitable for various applications in the automotive and electrical & electronics industries.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for glass filled nylon during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest glass filled nylon market, in terms of value and volume. China, India, and Japan are the fast-growing economies that contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The booming electrical & electronics and industrial sectors are also bolstering the Glass Filled Nylon Market in APAC. China is one of the prominent consumers of glass filled nylon in APAC. The country has become the single-largest consumer of glass filled nylon in the electrical & electronics industry, which is expected to strengthen its position further.

Major players in the Glass Filled Nylon Market include BASF SE (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ensinger GmbH (Germany), Arkema (France), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Evonik (Germany), and Ascend Performance Materials (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon), Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament Winding, Pultrusion), Application (Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Composite Resin Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), by Manufacturing Process (Layup, Injection Molding, Filament Winding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, RTM, and Others), by Application & by Region - Global Forecasts to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/glass-filled-nylon-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com