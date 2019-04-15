Vizlib, the data visualisation library for Qlik Sense, has today announced the acquisition of Climber Extensions. Providing a range of complementary extensions for Qlik Sense, the spin-off of Climber AB will support Vizlib's vision of making data talk.

Widely known for the Custom Report and the Finance Report extensions for Qlik Sense, Climber Extensions is one of the leading providers in the Qlik ecosystem and part of Qlik's Trusted Extensions Developer (TED) program. With a strong product portfolio and a global customer audience, the acquisition of Climber Extensions strengthens Vizlib's position in the self-service analytics market. The move will also accelerate the development of the Vizlib Collaboration product by offering customers in-app commentary, write-back and chatting possibilities. Vizlib expects the acquisition to aid their mission in helping customers drive the adoption of data analytics across organisations.

"The decision to acquire Climber Extensions underlines Vizlib's focus on delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers," explains Martin Mahler, Vizlib's CEO. "We are building on our longstanding relationship with Climber Extensions, a team that succeeded in developing intuitive, high-quality products in a short period of time. We will now be able to leverage a team of 28 people to explore new ways of streamlining our customers' data analytics journey. This is an exciting time for us as we embark on a new growth path."

Until a planned relaunch of Vizlib's website, Climber Extensions will be offered as two extensions packages Climber Self-Service Climber Finance complementing Vizlib's own Vizlib Library. Through a unique one-stop shopping experience, customers will be able to subscribe to either product via a unified subscription, benefiting from a joint support experience and a single vendor relationship.

"Being part of Vizlib will raise the game for Climber Extensions. They are a perfect match for us with their digital customer platform and a worldwide partner network," says Michael Nordström, Climber Extensions CTO. "The effects of teaming up with Vizlib's skilled developers can already be seen. We push and challenge each other, so the merge will lead to an even faster development of both new and existing extensions. Now, we are adding more exciting features to the Finance Report and Custom Report and are thrilled to share the results at Qlik's global conference, Qonnections 2019, in May."

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

ABOUT VIZLIB Established in 2016, Vizlib strives to provide best-in-class data visualisations library and data analytics experience for business users. With offices in London, Poznan and Stockholm, Vizlib is currently leading the Qlik ecosystem as a Qlik Technology Partner. Our feature-rich, intuitive plug play extensions for BI tools empower data-driven organisations to go beyond their current analytics capabilities and uncover new, meaningful insights faster than ever before. We make data talk.

