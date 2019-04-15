sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,016 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,015
2,104
14:09
2,016
2,133
14:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION
ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION0,0150,00 %
SPROTT INC2,0160,00 %