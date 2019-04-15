Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) ("Liberty") provides a corporate update on its Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") Strategy which includes a signed MOU with Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership to beta test HEXWAVE.

Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense, commented, "Liberty's MOU Strategy and potential partners, which includes Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership, will be a key element to the Company's success not only in distinguishing ourselves from other the competition but also providing the Company with valuable feedback in testing HEXWAVE in live indoor and outdoor environments. In the coming months, we expect to be able to announce a number of key partnerships through our MOU program that will not only help validate the opportunities for this type of technology but also show the depth and reach of the Company and its Advisors."

The proposed testing with Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership will occur at a site to be determined within or near Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Rogers Arena is one of the premier sports and entertainment facilities in North America and has hosted over 25 million fans with a proud legacy of success. Events include NHL hockey games and most of the largest concerts and shows in the city. It was also the site where the Canadian women's and men's hockey teams won gold medals during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

"We are committed to our customer safety and looking for ways to improve their experiences while visiting Rogers Arena," said Jim Day, Rogers Arena's Director of Event Operations and Security. "This includes exploring how using cutting edge technologies can help keep our fans and visitors safe. We look forward to evaluating the capabilities of the HEXWAVE product."

"Stadiums welcome thousands of visitors daily - including children and families. These are public spaces that face a security challenge with high volumes of foot traffic and multiple entry points," said Riker. "By providing a security solution that is modular, scalable and capable of providing layered detection of potential threats, we believe that we can make these spaces safer for customers and employees."

The Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership MOU was signed in November, 2018.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership

Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership has owned and operated Rogers Arena since 2004. To learn more visit www.rogersarena.ca

