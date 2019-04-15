The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) aims to generate a good and growing level of income, as well as capital gains over the long term. It is not constrained by benchmarks and has a wide opportunity set across the market capitalisation spectrum to find high-quality, resilient companies that can sustain dividend growth over the long term. The managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, have a small-cap bias and over two-thirds of the portfolio is outside of the FTSE 350 index. Since its inception in April 2011, the trust has delivered an annualised NAV total return of 12% and consistent growth in its regular dividend. Performance in more recent years has lagged the FTSE All-Share index, which the managers believe reflects small-cap and value stocks being overlooked, and they are finding superior investment opportunities in this segment of the UK equity market.

