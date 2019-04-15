Emerson Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Portfolio of Final Control Technologies

Emerson's continued investment in final control solutions has positioned it as a trusted adviser to its customers and solidified its leadership position in key markets

SANTA CLARA, California, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global industrial valves and actuators market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Emerson with the 2019 Global Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award. With more than 80,000 employees, Emerson is a global leader in supplying engineering technologies and services to customers in the industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Emerson's Automation Solutions business combines deep expertise and innovative technologies to guide its customers through digital transformation and enable game-changing improvements in safety, reliability, production, and energy management.

"With the acquisition of Pentair's valve business in 2017 and Advanced Engineering Valves in 2018, Emerson acquired the world's broadest portfolio of final control technologies for unlocking greater capital efficiency and asset productivity," said Anand Gnanamoorthy, Global Research Leader. "Their suite of products include control valves; pressure relief, butterfly, gate, globe, ball and check valves; actuators; and a global network of more than 200 service centers. Its variety of offerings enable it to better support customers and help them select the right product and maintain it to prolong the life of the asset."

The key solutions in its vast portfolio include Bettis high-performance actuation technologies, Anderson Greenwood and Crosby pressure management products, Fisher control valves and instrumentation, Vanessa isolation and shut-off valves, FIELDVUE digital valve controllers, and ValveLink diagnostic software. Its two major initiatives, the Main Valve Partner and Digital Isolation Valve programs, will enhance its ability to deliver a full range of valve body, actuator, controller, and position and feedback loop technologies.

"Emerson's next-generation technology blends smart instrumentation and valves with leading control software, cloud applications, and remote monitoring capabilities that allow companies from key industries such as chemicals, power, refining, mining, and oil and gas to integrate digital transformation technologies into their businesses," noted Anand Gnanamoorthy. "Overall, with the increased demand for process optimization, data integration, and solutions that enable a digitally empowered workforce, Emerson will continue to develop final control technologies that tap the power of Industrial Internet of Things platforms."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and by creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of customers. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

