IPC Wins 'Best Infrastructure Provider to the Sell-Side' at Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards 2019

IPC's Unigy Platform Receives Fourth Sell-Side Award Win

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, today announced its Unigy platform was named the winner in the "Best Infrastructure Provider to the Sell-Side" category at the Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards 2019. This marks the fourth time Unigy has been selected for these prestigious awards.

"Year after year the industry recognizes that Unigy is the best solution for serving regulated users in their mission-critical communication and transactional needs," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "Unigy helps make sell-side firms more efficient, flexible, and productive through its services-oriented architecture."

Unigy, IPC's flagship solution, has been recognized globally for years as the industry's dominant trading and communications platform. It is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community, and has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year. Unigy seamlessly interoperates with IPC's network community of over 6,400 customer locations in 700 cities throughout the world, and also benefits from IPC's other product areas.

"The fact that IPC's Unigy platform has now won a total of four Sell-Side Technology Awards is remarkable, given the intense competition in this space," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of WatersTechnology. "This sustained success is testament to the quality of IPC's technology, its ability to address its clients' evolving needs, as well as the firm's vision."

Unigy features one of the industry's largest, most diverse portfolios of PC, endpoint device, and mobile applications, accessible across the entire trading workflow for the greatest collaboration benefits. IPC's IQ/MAX Touch endpoint has an intuitive, highly flexible touch screen interface with multiple ways to continually inform, shorten steps, and accelerate workflows. For trading fluidity throughout an enterprise, the compact Pulse endpoint provides instantaneous, seamless access to help reduce risk and ensure compliance.

About the Sell-Side Technology Awards

Hosted by Waters magazine, WatersTechnology and Sell-Side Technology, the Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology developed and managed by WatersTechnology's senior journalists, headed up by editor-in-chief Victor Anderson.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at https://www.ipc.com/

