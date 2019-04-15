CTD Holdings, Inc.: CTD Holdings Announces M. Flint Beal, MD Joins Scientific Advisory Board

Expansion brings expertise on Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases to the SAB

ALACHUA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with an unmet medical need, today announced that M. Flint Beal, MD will join its Scientific Advisory Board.

"Dr. Beal's addition to the Scientific Advisory Board is an important milestone as CTD works to identify new drug development targets and strategies," said N. Scott Fine, CTD's Chairman and CEO.

Dr. M. Flint Beal is University Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience in the Department of Neurology and Neuroscience at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University - New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Beal received his medical degree from the University of Virginia in 1976 and did his residency in Neurology at The Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Beal was Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital before moving to Weill Cornell as Chairman of Neurology and Neuroscience. Dr. Beal's research has focused on the mechanisms of neuronal degeneration in neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Beal is the author or co-author of more than 500 scientific articles and more than 125 books, book chapters and reviews. He serves on the editorial boards of nine journals and is Associate Editor of Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology. Dr. Beal is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honorary Society and received the Derek Denny-Brown Neurological Scholar Award of the American Neurologic Association, among other honors and recognitions. Dr. Beal is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine.

"It is exciting for me to have an opportunity to help CTD consider new avenues for drug development, particularly since there are real overlaps between lysosomal storage diseases and neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Beal. "CTD's work in Niemann Pick disease type C, a rare disease that affects lysosomes of the cell, may very well shed light on diseases like Alzheimer's, which also seems to affect lysosomes."

Co-Chairs of the Scientific Advisory Board are Rita R. Colwell, PhD, Distinguished University Professor both at the University of Maryland at College Park and at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, CTD's Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

