TTC Protocol: TTC Partners with Tokocrypto and Infonesia to Expand into Indonesia

April 15, 2019 / Singapore-based blockchain project TTC Foundation announced its partnership with Tokocrypto and Infonesia as a go-to market strategy for Indonesia. Through these partnerships, TTC Foundation aims to introduce first meaningful real use case of blockchain technology in Indonesia.

Founded in 2018 with a vision of "Building (Blockchain) for Billions", TTC Foundation leads two blockchain projects: TTC, a public blockchain network with high scalability and high performance and Acorn Protocol, a blockchain-based, token-incentivized protocol to disrupt the current centralized social networks. Last year, it raised approx. US$35 Million through Initial Coin Offering (ICO), backed by key global crypto funds such as Hashed, Dunamu & Partners, FBG, GBIC, Block Crafters Capital and Neoply.

As an official exchange partner of TTC Foundation, Tokocrypto, a leading fiat-crypto exchange in Indonesia, listed the TTC coin on its IDR markets in order to provide liquidity of TTC to Indonesian users. Tokocrypto will also support TTC with the local community building with its local insights and years of marketing experience. As part of the introduction into the Indonesia market, Tokocrypto and TTC Foundation will hold a Trading Competition and Airdrop Campaign.

"We are happy to collaborate with TTC to expand a real-life usage of cryptocurrency and accelerate the mass adoption of the blockchain technology in Indonesia. Having local insights and industry expertise, Tokocrypto will cooperate with TTC in various ways, from community building to business partnership. This is in line with our initiative on Tokocrypto Ecosystem," said Pang Xue Kai, CEO of Tokocrypto.

A social education platform Infonesia signed a strategic MOU with TTC Foundation to join the Acorn Alliance. Once integrated, Infonesia users will receive daily rewards for their contributions, such as asking and answering questions. Infonesia is the first Indonesian partner in Acorn Alliance, which already has key online/mobile social services across Asia with a total of 32m users.

"The Indonesian public has a very high interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Infonesia since its initial stage has an incentive system which stimulates users to ask smart questions and provide knowledge and entertainment to the platform. Adding ACN as incentives will educate the general public about the benefits of blockchain incentive system. Acorn Protocol will help Infonesia to accelerate both user growth and revenue, and Infonesia hopes to boost blockchain education in Indonesia by providing direct and continuous engagement both with existing blockchain community and potential users." said Ihsan Fadhlur Rahman, Founder & CEO of Infonesia.

"Indonesia is a large market and has tremendous potential. Partnership with Tokocrypto and Infonesia is the first step in TTC's expansion to Indonesia. We hope that in the future, more partners will collaborate to advance the blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Indonesia," said Brian Cheong, Founder & President of TTC Foundation.

Based on Digital Data Report 2019 from We Are Social, internet users in Indonesia alone have an average of 11.2 social media accounts per person, with an average daily usage duration of 3.5 hours.

About Tokocrypto:

Tokocrypto is the leading crypto exchange in Indonesia and one of the largest fiat-crypto exchanges. Established in 2018, Tokocrypto was born from a crypto fan group with strong confidence and benefits that blockchain technology can offer to the public. Tokocrypto aims to be Southeast Asia's leading exchange for digital exchange by providing customers with an easy, simple, instant, and secure platform to transact with confidence. furthermore, Tokocrypto aims to be a community center for members of the world to gather around to synergistically share technical knowledge, expertise and champion new ideas. Currently, Tokocrypto has partnerships with more than 20 blockchain & cryptocurrencies community and media all over the world.

About TTC & Acorn Protocol:

TTC is a blockchain fit for mass adoption and a sustainable token economy model. Acorn Protocol is a blockchain protocol for social networks to seamlessly implement a rewards system for its user participation. We work to disrupt the unjust value distribution of centralized social networks. For details, visit our website. For the latest news on TTC, join our Telegram and follow us on twitter.

Contact:

official@ttc.eco website: ttc.eco

https://www.accesswire.com/541970/TTC-Partners-with-Tokocrypto-and-Infonesia-to-Expand-into-Indonesia