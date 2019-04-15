Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC Tern PLC: Device Authority announces new strategic alliance 15-Apr-2019 / 13:00 GMT/BST 15 April 2019 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")* *Device Authority announces new strategic alliance* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to note today's announcement from Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security specialist in which it has a 56.8% holding, regarding a new strategic alliance with the leading provider of digital certificates, IdenTrust (part of HID Global) to deliver secure lifecycle management to the IoT. DA has previously reported the creation of a compatible service for IdenTrust, which has now evolved into a strategic reseller partnership. The combination of DA's KeyScaler platform capabilities and IdenTrust's digital certificate solutions is intended to provide customers with a complete IoT security solution that automates compliance, minimises costly manual intervention and manages risks in a diverse industrial regulatory marketplace. IdenTrust's comprehensive identity-based digital certificates deliver assured individual and trusted identity solutions for financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies and enterprises around the world. With over five million certificates in active production, IdenTrust supports over 18 billion validations per year and is the world's leading digital Certification Authority. *Al Sisto, CEO of Tern, said*: "This is a very positive development for DA, which significantly enhances its already impressive IoT security solution and go-to-market strategy. This alliance with IdenTrust is testament to the quality of DA's KeyScaler product and further demonstrates the continuing progress it is making within the IoT security sector. We are confident in DA's strategy and look forward to announcing future achievements as they develop." *Enquiries * +---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Newgate Communications| |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Allenby Capital* |Tel: 020 3328 5656 | |(Nomad and joint broker) | | |David Worlidge/Alex Brearley | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Whitman Howard* |Tel: 020 7659 1234 | |(Joint broker) | | |Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness| | +---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Newgate Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 799897 15-Apr-2019

