Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 15-Apr-2019 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 19th of April 2019. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 15 April 2019. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC: - convening and setting the date, venue and time for the annual general shareholders' meeting; - approving the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting; - setting the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting; - approving the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general shareholders' meeting. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8198 EQS News ID: 800053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2019 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)