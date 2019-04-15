BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's Odor-No-More Enters Cannabis and Hemp Odor Control Industry with Experienced Distribution Partner Through White Label Agreement

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO ), developer of sustainable products and technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Odor-No-More, Inc. had entered into a five-year white label distribution agreement to supply odor and VOC control products to the cannabis and hemp industries with Cannabusters, Inc. (www.thecannabusters.com). Cannabusters is an odor solutions provider comprised of experts with decades of air quality control experience through their sister company Mabre Corporation. Cannabusters was formed to leverage BioLargo's patented CupriDyne Clean technology in its aggressive push into the cannabis and hemp industries because of the product's record of unparalleled performance and safety serving customers in the waste handling industry.

Cannabusters has committed to a comprehensive marketing program that includes more than 25 trade show events over the next two years to quickly introduce the Cannabusters product to the cannabis and hemp industries. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More has committed to manufacture and supply its products containing the patented CupriDyne Clean formula to be distributed under the "CannabustersTM" brand.

Cannabusters, Inc. President Dominic Paulhus commented, "There has been an explosion of cannabis grow operations across North America over the past few years. We have watched the industry struggle to control the odors that naturally come with cannabis production. With CannabustersTM our goal was to provide a state-of-the-art odor and VOC control solution for cannabis and hemp growers who won't put up with non-performing products. We identified CupriDyne Clean as the best chemistry product for this goal because of its track record in industries with tough odors and the knowledge and expertise of the Odor-No-More team. We're proud to announce this partnership."

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "The legal cannabis market is still rapidly evolving in the US and we are just now learning the magnitude of the opportunity for odor control in this market. In our backyard in California, there are more than 5,000 licensed mixed-light and indoor growing facilities according to the licensing body CalCannabis. Our experience and internal calculations show that a typical 10,000 sq ft facility may use, conservatively, $5,000 of product or more per month. This figure does not include install, service, maintenance, or equipment revenues. Given the fact that the state of California alone received applications for nearly 20,000 cultivation licenses in 2018, we believe the market for cannabis cultivation odor control will grow dramatically in the next few years - and that's only California."

Odor-No-More, Inc. President Joseph Provenzano said, "Cannabusters, Inc. has an exceptionally qualified team and we look forward to leveraging the CupriDyne Clean formula and our existing infrastructure into this large and emerging industry under the Cannabusters brand. Within the cannabis and hemp industries, we have identified a number of key relationships to complement this agreement and are working to finalize new agreements with equipment manufacturers, regulatory consultants, key opinion leaders, and marketing partners. Our value proposition is unmatched for odor and VOC control and this is another great example of how our platform continues to expand in high-value markets."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

