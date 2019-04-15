Power management company Eaton today announced Kirsten Park has been named senior vice president, Treasury. In this role, she will report to Ken Semelsberger, senior vice president and controller, and will join the company's senior leadership committee.

"I'm pleased to have Kirsten step into this important leadership role for our company," said Semelsberger. "During her time with Eaton, she's not only grown into a functional expert with a broad skill set, she's also become a dynamic leader."

Park joined Eaton in 2008 as senior manager, Treasury, focusing on derivatives and hedging programs. Since that time, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in Treasury including manager, North America Treasury Center, director, Capital Markets, and most recently vice president and assistant treasurer, Capital Markets.

She holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and a master's degree in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

Park succeeds Trent M. Meyerhoefer who has decided to leave Eaton to pursue a leadership opportunity outside of the company.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

