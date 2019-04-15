Helma Eigenheimbau reported a record high pre-tax profit at €21.1m in FY18, up 10.6% y-o-y and in line with management expectations. Reconfirmed management guidance indicates further growth to €23.5-26.0m in FY19. This is underpinned by the strong order intake (up by 13.5% y-o-y to €278.6m at end-2018) and land bank expansion (current revenue potential at c €1.4bn vs €1.2bn at end-June 2018). We draw particular attention to the solid new orders in the higher-margin property development segment, which should facilitate Helma's high profitability.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...