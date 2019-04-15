sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,90 Euro		+0,80
+2,16 %
WKN: A0EQ57 ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 Ticker-Symbol: H5E 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,61
37,89
15:26
37,70
37,90
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG37,90+2,16 %