Visiongain Publishes Global Military 3D Printing Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Military 3D Printing Market by Component (Printer, Material, Software, Services), by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval And Space), by Application (Prototyping, Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling), by Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Sheet Lamination), by Technology (Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Polyjet Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Metal Deposition, Digital Light Processing, Laminated Object Manufacturing), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer based technology used to create a three-dimensional objects from a digital file, with material being added together, usually layer by layer.

• The military sector has revealed its use of 3D printing to create crucial stronger or lighter components, such as aircraft wings or armors, fabricating parts for fighter jets and other aircraft components.

Market Overview and Trends

• 3D printing has merged with the traditional manufacturing methods as a preferred technique for producing military components.

• This emerging technology is relatively portable and cost-effective, and is expected to potentially save lives by producing and providing safe barracks in a shorter time.

• Governments across the globe are making significant investments in development of advanced 3D printers that can help them speed up the supply chain, reduce costs, and help make more productive and battle-ready.

• US Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) recently created a prototype concrete barracks in less than two days with one of the advanced portable 3D printer.

• Also, recently US Navy collaborated with ORNL to develop the first 3D printed submarine hull, the Israeli military printed drones for its operations.

• Since some military supplies need to be invented in the field, it may also make the armed forces more innovative.

• Thus, increasing need for advanced 3D printing technologies and development of portable printers is expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market players.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing usage of 3D printing technology in the military sector

• Reduction in manufacturing cost of parts

• Increasing investments by defense entities in 3D printing projects

• Increasing demand for lightweight parts and components in the defense industry

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Limited availability of materials,

• Lack of high volume production capacity and stringent military standards for manufacturing of products

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The military 3D printing market is segmented on the component, platform, application, process, technology and geography.

Component

• Printer Market, 2019-2029

• Material Market, 2019-2029

• Software Market, 2019-2029

• Services Market, 2019-2029

Platform

• Airborne Market, 2019-2029

• Land Market, 2019-2029

• Naval Market, 2019-2029

• Space Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Prototyping Market, 2019-2029

• Functional Part Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029

• Tooling Market, 2019-2029

Process

• Powder Bed Fusion Market, 2019-2029

• Material Extrusion Market, 2019-2029

• Vat Photopolymerization Market, 2019-2029

• Material Jetting Market, 2019-2029

• Binder Jetting Market, 2019-2029

• Direct Energy Deposition Market, 2019-2029

• Sheet Lamination Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Stereolithography Market, 2019-2029

• Fuse Deposition Modeling Market, 2019-2029

• Selective Laser Sintering Market, 2019-2029

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering Market, 2019-2029

• Polyjet Printing Market, 2019-2029

• Inkjet Printing Market, 2019-2029

• Electron Beam Melting Market, 2019-2029

• Laser Metal Deposition Market, 2019-2029

• Digital Light Processing Market, 2019-2029

• Laminated Object Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies operating in 3D printing market focus on collaborating with government agencies to provide unique and innovative products and services at reasonable time and cost.

• These alliances help companies to achieve contracts grow with time and maintain their market position in the competitive market.



Major Market Players:

Stratasys, 3D Systems, ExOne, EOS, Arcam, Airware, DroneDeploy, Delta Drone, PrecisionHawk, and Norsk Titanium.

