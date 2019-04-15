Taconic Biosciences Launches TruBIOME to Create Animal Models with Custom Microbiome Profiles

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 15, 2019, a first of its kind solution enabling the generation and maintenance of mice with custom microbiome profiles.



TruBIOMETM was developed to meet the research community's need for a microbiome solution that affords increased predictability, reproducibility, and systems biology insight within mouse model use. It is the first and only platform that allows researchers to develop models with customized microbiota profiles and then expand to produce study cohorts with similar microbiomes via natural mating, all while monitored with extensive quality controls.

The TruBIOMETM solution also includes the Taconic Microbiota Repository, a collection of defined microbiome profiles. The collection currently includes the Wild Mouse gut microbiome licensed from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and Altered Schaedler Flora (ASF). Having defined microbiomes provides customers with a basis for comparison to better understand the microbiome of their research models.

The attrition rate of potential therapeutics is high on the path to becoming an approved drug, with over 90% of molecules discovered using traditional techniques failing in human clinical trials according to a recent article in Forbes . Scientists constantly pursue ways to improve these odds through the understanding and control of variables. The microbiome has been identified as a contributor to experimental variability. Researchers conducting microbiome studies and those pursuing general drug discovery need to better understand the microbiome's impact. Understanding the microbiome will not only provide insight into potential confounding variables, but also could lead to identifying new drug targets.

"Decades of experience leading the industry in commercial germ-free mouse production, germ-free derivation, and gnotobiotic husbandry services provide Taconic with a strong foundation to enable customers to access the solutions they need to address microbiome research challenges," expresses Nancy Sandy, chief executive officer at Taconic. "The launch of TruBIOMETM is exciting because it is gives researchers the ability to learn how microbial variability impacts their animal model experiments."

TruBIOMETM complements Taconic's existing microbiome platform, which includes germ-free mice , germ-free derivations , and custom microbiota associations .

To learn more about Taconic's microbiome solutions portfolio, please call 1-888-TACONIC .

