Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Announces Appointment of Dedicated Investor Relations Professional

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Judy-Ann Pottinger of Vancouver, British Columbia, to provide comprehensive investor relations, corporate communications and investor outreach services. Ms. Pottinger will develop and manage Viridium's corporate communications program to increase awareness of the Company to the investment community including existing shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, Wealth Fund managers and other key influencers interested in the ever-changing and burgeoning Cannabis industry.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented "Viridium has made significant strides recently; our premium brands, quality operations and disciplined approach to growth will now be supported with a focused internal communications and outreach program. With Ms. Pottinger's support and guidance, we will be able to more effectively connect Viridium's story to the investment community while allowing our Senior Management team to focus on building our business."

Ms. Pottinger has been involved with Investor Relations for over ten years for both private and publicly traded companies in various sectors including oil and gas, wind and solar energy; successfully raising over $50 million in private placement financings. In 2015, she worked as a Registered Dealing Representative with a private equity investment platform, where she sold various private equity offerings to Investment Advisers and accredited high-net-worth retail investors in Canada, the US and Europe.

The Company will pay Ms. Pottinger a monthly consulting fee of $8,500 for her professional services. The engagement is for an initial three-month term with the option to renew thereafter. Ms. Pottinger does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Viridium or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivation and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

For further information, please visit the Company's www.viridiumpacific.com or contact

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

www.viridiumpacific.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541946/Viridium-Announces-Appointment-of-Dedicated-Investor-Relations-Professional