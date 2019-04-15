KushCo Holdings, Inc. Management to Speak at Jefferies Cannabis Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), announced today that its management will speak at the following upcoming conferences the week of April 15th: Jefferies Cannabis Summit in New York and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto.

On April 17th, Chairman and CEO, Nick Kovacevich will participate on a panel at 9am Eastern at the Jefferies Cannabis Summit in New York titled, "The Global Market Opportunity: How it will Evolve Between Medical and Recreational." Mr. Kovacevich will also partake in 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

On April 17th, CRO and President, Jason Vegotsky, will give the keynote speech at 12:15pm Eastern at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto, ON. Additionally, Stephen Christoffersen, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, will give the company investor presentation at 2pm Eastern on April 18th at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with senior leadership should contact Phil Carlson at pcarlson@kcsa.com or Stephen Christoffersen at Stephen.christoffersen@kushco.com.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the expected revenue attributable to the supply arrangements and the Company's expectation that the supply arrangements-in-principle will become binding on the parties upon execution of definitive documents. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

KushCo Holdings Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541976/KushCo-Holdings-Inc-Management-to-Speak-at-Jefferies-Cannabis-Summit-and-Benzinga-Cannabis-Capital-Conference