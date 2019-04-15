Neonode Announces Changes in the Membership of the Board

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical sensing technology company, today announced future changes in the membership of the Board of Directors. Peter Lindell and Mattias Bergman will be appointed to the Board and Åsa Hedin and Per Eriksson will due to other commitments, resign as members of the Board no later than the conclusion of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held June 5, 2019.

Peter Lindell currently serves as Chairman and board member in several companies where he also is an owner. He is Chief Executive Officer of Cidro Holding, a private holding company, and Chairman of Rite Internet Ventures Holding, Innohome OY, Frank Dandy Holding AB and Acervo AB. He also is a board member of Packet Front Software AB and Storevision Holding AB. Mr. Lindell has worked in the private equity market for twenty years as an investor and board member. He previously worked in the information technology and computer industry in various management positions. Mr. Lindell, has an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Institute of Technology, Linkoping, Sweden.

Mattias Bergman currently is Chief Executive Officer of BIL Sweden, an industry association for Swedish manufacturers and importers of passenger cars, buses and trucks. He previously served for six years as the President of NEVS, a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and mobility services. Prior to NEVS, Mr. Bergman held the position of Vice President of Springtime, a Swedish public relations and communication agency where he expanded its international presence including into China and India. From 1991 to 2010, he held different leading roles in the Swedish Trade Council (today called Business Sweden) and rotated in China, Japan and Korea. He started his career with Electrolux in Sweden and Malaysia. Mr. Bergman holds a Global Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School/INSEAD and a BA from Stockholm University

"We are pleased that Peter and Mattias are able to join our Board of Directors and add their experience to the collective knowledge of Neonode," said Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board. "We also thank Åsa and Per for their contributions to our company as directors."

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

Email: david.brunton@neonode.com

CFO

Lars Lindqvist

E-mail: lars.lindqvist@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-changes-in-the-membership-of-the-board,c2789304

The following files are available for download: