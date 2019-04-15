The global gynecological cancers therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005053/en/

The global gynecological cancers therapeutics market will post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several novel therapeutics are in the pipeline for the treatments of gynecological cancers including vaccines, gene therapy, and targeted therapy products. These products are innovative in terms of their advanced therapeutic mechanisms of action, and hence, are expected to transform the course of gynecological cancer treatment. Some mechanisms for these therapies include cell cycle inhibition, angiogenesis inhibition, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibition, and PARP inhibition. With companies continually focusing on developing new treatments, the gynecological cancers therapeutics market will grow considerably during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the availability of advanced diagnostic modalities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gynecological cancers therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global gynecological cancers therapeutics market: Availability of advanced diagnostic modalities

Appropriate diagnostics of the disease is crucial for effective disease management. Imaging techniques such as MRI and screening tests such as the Pap test have been the conventional approach to the diagnosis of gynecological cancers. However, advances in molecular biology have led to the emergence of complementary DNA fingerprinting, DNA microarray, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and molecular profiling efficient diagnostics tools, which make the detection of gynecological cancers possible much earlier. One such advanced procedure includes Fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography/computed tomography (FDG PET/CT), which has established an important role in the diagnosis of gynecological cancers. Such advances in diagnostic modalities will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

"Gynecological cancers are one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers in women after breast cancer. At present, the incidence of gynecological cancers such as cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancer is increasing throughout the world. The increasing incidence can be attributed to risk factors such as obesity, viral infections, smoking, and immune system deficiency. Such an increase in the incidence of gynecological cancers will boost the growth of the gynecological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global gynecological cancers therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market by type (uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and others), product (targeted therapy and vaccination) and geographic regions (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The uterine cancer segment held the largest gynecological cancers therapeutics market share in 2018. There are different types of uterine cancer, and the most common one is endometrial cancer, which originates in the endometrium or the inner lining of the uterus. Uterine cancer is the most prevalent amongst all gynecological cancers, and its high incidence contributes to the large market size of this segment.

The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 39%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominant share of this region can be attributed to the growing incidence of gynecological cancers, the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes, government initiatives, and approvals of new drugs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com