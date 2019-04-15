SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Conference Planning Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

An intense competitive marketplace in the BFSI is compelling buyers from this sector to stage large-scale conferences to reach out to the mass, boost their visibility, and gain an edge above their adversaries. However, organizing such an event requires a huge spend coupled with management complexities. Such issues are driving buyers to the doors of conference planning services providers that have the essential resources and capabilities to organize such large-scale events. This is expected to act as one of the primary cost drivers for the conference planning services category.

Since the past few years, the number of product launches done by the IT, and the automotive sectors increased by 36% which is being observed to accelerate the category spend momentum to a significant extent. 1.83 million meetings were held in the US in 2017, including 1.30 million corporate and business meetings and 0.27 million conferences and conventions. In Europe, the market is driven by the increase in the number of conferences held in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain primarily in the automotive sector. However, the rise in hotel rates is expected to hamper the growth of the category as it leads to an increase in cost per attendee for buyers in Europe.

This conference planning services procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing scenario. It also informs on the suitable category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve cost-savings. In this conference planning services procurement research report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyers are advised to partner with service providers that use technologies, such as SMMPs and holograms. Usage of such technologies will aid buyers in tracking their expenditure and save travel costs,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This conference planning services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

BFSI and automotive sectors are likely to drive category spend during 2019-2023

Rising labor cost and currency rate fluctuation pose a challenge to vendors

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our conference planning services procurement research report?

